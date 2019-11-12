WEC Announces MyVote Wisconsin Outage

A spokeswoman for The Wisconsin Elections Commission the MyVote Wisconsin website will be offline for a few days for maintenance.

“We’re improving the MyVote website,” stated Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. “We’ll be back online in a few days, ready for a busy 2020 election year.”

The outage will begin at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14. Visitors to the MyVote website should expect to see a maintenance message directing them to contact the Wisconsin Elections Commission HelpDesk or contact their clerk for immediate assistance.

“We expect to the website available again on Nov. 15 and no later than Nov. 17,” a news release stated.

Wisconsin voters can use MyVote to register to vote online, check their registration status, request an absentee ballot, find their polling place and what’s on their ballot. MyVote also helps users find contact information for their municipal clerk’s office.