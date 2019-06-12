WCT's 'Mamma Mia!' adds backstory to ABBA hits

Traditionally, it's the father of the bride who gives his daughter away at her wedding. But sometimes she doesn't know her dad or it could be between three possible men.

Such is the story of "Mamma Mia!" which is built around the music of swedish supergroup "ABBA." A new production of the jukebox musical opens Thursday from Wausau Community Theatre.

Molly Gums (Donna) and Bailey Schepp (Sophie) stopped by Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to talk about their roles, the classic music, and the importance of doing shows with prominent female characters.

"Mamma Mia!" opens Thurs., June 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Theater in Wausau, with evening performances Fri., June 14 and Sat., June 15 at 7:30 p.m. There is a Saturday matinee performance at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $22 for adults, $18 for seniors, college students, and military members, $14 for youth if you pre-order. There's an extra charge of three dollars at the door.

Tickets may be purchased at the Grand Theater ticket office, 401 4th St., Wausau; by calling 715-842-0988; or online at GrandTheater.org. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.