WCT performs 'Matilda the Musical' starting Thursday

Thursday night begins a run of four shows in three days for the Wausau Community Theater's production of "Matilda the Musical."

"Matilda" is Ronald Dahl's classic children's book about Matilda, a little girl whose parents reject her imagination and love of learning.

Cast members joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the show.

Lily Casey plays Matilda, her first lead role. "We've rehearsed it so many times that you know what to do," she said. "It's like muscle memory by now."

Paul Radtke plays Miss Trunchbull, the antagonistic headmistress of the school. It's his first time playing a female character.

"It's definitely been different," he said with a smile. "Vocally it's been a little challenging."

Miss Honey, the good teacher in the show, is portrayed by Allie Weaver. "I think of it as, ever though there's some bad stuff going on at Matilda's school," she said, "there's Miss Honey, the light for Matilda. She supports her in school, and helps her even though her family doesn't."

Matilda the Musical runs Thursday through Saturday at The Grand in Wausau. Thursday's show is at 6:30, Friday is at 7:30. Two shows on Saturday, at 2:30 and 7:30.

Tickets are $22 for adults; senior citizens, college and military are $18; youth admission is $14, and add $3 to those prices if purchased at the door.

You can order tickets in advance calling The Grand box office at 715-842-0988 or online at www.grandtheater.org.

