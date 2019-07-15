WARRANT OF THE WEEK: Erikka Vancos

The Wisconsin Court System has open criminal court cases dating back two decades. In most cases, warrants are issued by the court for failing to appear for a hearing or failing to carry out an order from the court. A warrant has nothing to do with the severity of the offense.

NewsChannel 7 is partnering with central Wisconsin law enforcement agencies to bring these cases to a close.

Each week, with the cooperation of these departments, we’ll feature a ‘Warrant of the Week’. The name of the defendant and summary of the crime will be highlighted.

The Antigo Police Department has issued a warrant for Erikka Vancos, 25. The warrant is for failing to pay a fine for theft of library materials.

Those with information on her whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at 715-627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL (6245). Callers may remain anonymous.