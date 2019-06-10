Warrant of the Week: Frankie Maxwell Hagans

The Wisconsin Court System has open criminal court cases dating back two decades. In most cases, warrants are issued by the court for failing to appear for a hearing or failing to carry out an order from the court. A warrant has nothing to do with the severity of the offense.

NewsChannel 7 is partnering with central Wisconsin law enforcement agencies to bring these years-long open cases to a close.

Each week, with the cooperation of these departments, we’ll feature a ‘Warrant of the Week’. The name of the defendant and summary of the crime will be highlighted.

Investigators said on July 23, 2013, at approximately 7:03 p.m., Frankie Maxwell Hagans, now 41, allegedly punched another individual in the face causing injury.

Hagans was identified by the victim as the individual who had assaulted him. Hagans was placed under arrest for substantial battery and felony bail jumping. During the course of this investigation, it was further learned Hagans had allegedly failed report as a sex offender.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hagans by the Price County Circuit Court in August 2014 after Hagans failed to appear at a plea and sentencing hearing on these charges.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Frankie Maxwell Hagans, call the Price County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 339-5483.

