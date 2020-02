Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Zach Vruwink will face Shane Blaser in the Spring General Election.

Vruwink had 43% of the votes to Blaser’s 40%. Patrick Delaney had 17% of votes.

Vruwink has held the seat since 2012 and is seeking his fifth term as mayor.

The Wisconsin Rapids Tribune states Blaser was first elected to represent District 8 on the City Council in 2016. He served as city clerk from 2007 to 2015.

The Spring Election is April 7.