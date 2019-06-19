Voucher program helps seniors buy fruits and vegetables

When money is tight, sometimes the first thing to go is spending on fresh fruits and vegetables. The United States Department of Agriculture has a program to help seniors gain access to healthy local food.

happy Senior Couple Enjoying hot pots In Restaurant

To tell us how it works Sunrise 7 was joined by Ronda James, a nutrition program director with the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin.

The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program provides low-income seniors with coupons that can be used to buy fruits, vegetables, honey, and fresh-cut herbs at farmers' markets, roadside stands, and community supported agriculture (CSA) programs.

The program is available in Lincoln, Langlade and Wood Counties. To be eligible seniors must be 60 or above, or Native American age 55 years or above, and has a monthly household income $1926 or less for one person, $2607 or less for two people, or $3289 or less for three individuals.

Questions: Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin at 715-536-0311

Fresh Dill Ranch Dressing

1/8 teaspoon teaspoon salt

1 clove garlic, minced or ½ teaspoon minced garlic

2 Tablespoons minced red bell pepper

2 green onions, minced

2 teaspoons minced fresh dill

2 teaspoons minced fresh cilantro (optional)

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Black pepper to taste

½ cup buttermilk

½ cup light mayonnaise

¼ cup light sour cream

Sprinkle the salt over the minced garlic in the bottom of a mixing bowl. Make a paste by rubbing the salt into the garlic thoroughly with the back of a spoon. Add the red bell pepper, dill, green onion, & lemon juice. Mix until well combined. Season with black pepper. Add the buttermilk, mayonnaise, and sour cream to the mixture; beat with a wire whisk until evenly combined. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 2 hours. Dressing keeps refrigerated up to 1 week.

