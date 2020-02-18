Voters say 'no' to Edgar referendum

Voters in the Edgar School District have said ‘no’ to a referendum to approve funding for educational and operational costs.

The ballot question read:

Shall the School District of Edgar, Marathon County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $150,000 for the 2020-2021 school year; by an additional $250,000 for the 2021-2022 school year; and by an additional $250,000 (for a total of $650,000) for the 2022-2023 school year and thereafter, for recurring purposes consisting of sustaining educational programming, operational and maintenance expenses?

Fifty-four percent of voters voted ‘no’ to 46% ‘yes’.

Edgar Superintendent Dr. Cari Guden released the following statement on Facebook following the outcome.

On behalf of the School District of Edgar, I would like to thank each and every one of you that went to the polls to vote. The unofficial count shows that the referendum has failed. As a school district, we will reconvene to determine our next steps. The School Board will communicate future plans with the community as the plans unfold.

- Dr. Cari Guden

