Volunteers Give Back to Local Food Pantries

Volunteers are giving back to local food pantries in a big way today.

Jim Nick and the group "Friends of Wausau" held their 14th annual food drive, and raised enough money over a month to donate about 12,000 pounds of food to the Neighbors Place and The Salvation Army.

The group of about 40 people gathered at Trigs in Wausau, to purchase that food and bring it to the pantries.

"We have a community in need, these people all want to help. they take their time to come out and help us and it's just a really fun event every year" said Nick, who also says the group was able to provide food for about 200 families.

Nick says he expects that number to increase this year.

