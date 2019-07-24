Volunteer efforts helping Elcho make progress after storm damage

In the wake of devastation, one thing the small town of Elcho doesn't lack is determination. They are making great strides to clean up the damage left behind by severe weather, and it's mostly being done with volunteer help.

"I couldn't be more proud of what this community has done, to get this situation where it is right now, without much outside help," said Gary Johnson, Elcho's town chairman.

"We had some outside help today, but for the most part this was done with our fire department, our EMS department, and our local contractors that have just come together and made it happen," added Johnson, who estimates that around 70 miles of roadway needed to be cleared from debris, so that utility crews could get through to help restore power to area residents.

There were also volunteers doing welfare checks on those who were trapped on their properties.

"They went door to door, doing welfare checks, making sure that people were safe," said Johnson, who is calling for change in regards to the state's handling of emergency management resources.

"The emergency system has to become an emergency system. We needed help now, and we needed help to get there. Not five days later asking what was needed," said Johnson.

A lot of companies stepped up in relief efforts as well, providing water and necessities for those still left without power, a number Johnson believes to be around 600 people. Lisa Owen is an EMT with the Elcho Fire Department, and has helped lead the resource efforts.

"It is such a spectacular feeling knowing that our community, at the time of need, is helping everybody," said Owen.

"If that is not pride, I don't know what is, to have everyone in our community help like this."