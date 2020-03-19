Volunteer Wisconsin website now contains COVID-19 Response Initiative

The United Way of Wisconsin, Serve Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Volunteer Coordinators Association are creating the COVID-19 Response Initiative on the Volunteer Wisconsin website. The goal is to connect volunteers with organizations addressing the needs created by the pandemic.

“Many of the needs that communities across our state are currently facing and those that will arise in the coming weeks will require the assistance of volunteers to help provide critical services, such as food distribution, supplementing staff at medical or care facilities, services for children, and transportation to essential medical visits,” said Charlene Mouille, Executive Director of United Way of Wisconsin.

Click here to access the Volunteer Wisconsin website

