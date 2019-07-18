Volk Field drone crashes during training exercise, no one injured

No one was injured Wednesday when a drone crashed near Volk Field.

Capt. Joe Trovato from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs stated the RQ-7 Shadow lost its data link with the operator at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, and the aircraft descended into trees south of Interstate 90/94 and north of Highway 12 between Oakdale and Camp Douglas. It happened around 2:30 p.m. The aircraft sustained significant damage.

Local law enforcement and helicopters from the Nebraska Army National Guard operating out of Volk Field for an exercise searched for the downed aircraft. Volk Field security forces ultimately located the aircraft and secured the scene.

A platoon from Company D, 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion in the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team operates the RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial system from its facility at Volk Combat Readiness Training Center and was conducting training when the accident occurred.

The RQ-7 Shadow carries no weapon and is equipped with a camera.

The accident remains under investigation.

