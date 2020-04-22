Vitamin supplements not known to prevent coronavirus

In the midst of COVID-19, some people are trying to stay as healthy as possible with the use of vitamin supplements.

Local dietitians say it's not currently known if any nutrients can help prevent the coronavirus.

However, health officials say those who are poorly nourished can be more at risk for any infectious diseases.

Eating a balanced diet, managing stress levels, getting physical activity, and practicing hand hygiene can all reduce a person's risk of infection.

When it comes to taking supplements, it is possible to over do it.

"High intakes of Zinc, which a lot of people take to prevent viral infections like colds or the flu, can actually impair our absorption of magnesium, which is another important nutrient for health," said Jamie Pronschinske, a Mayo registered dietitian. "So, yes large doses of supplements can be negative."

While a balanced diet should provide adequate amounts of protein, vitamins C and D and Zinc, dietitians say if you do take a supplement choose one that meets no more than 100 percent of the daily value.

You should also consult with a physician before starting a new supplement.