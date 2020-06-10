Virtual art exhibits unite art community at home

The Central Wisconsin Cultural Center is on a mission to keep the art community together while all are apart with two different virtual art exhibits.

My Pod 3@ 5x7" by Bonnie Dhein

Their newest virtual showcase features Wisconsin Rapids artist Bonnie Dhein who created her pieces during the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on what life has looked life at home.

“You know when you think about art. It is always recording history and that is what we are doing. The photographers, people who are writing, the journalist the media. So it really got to be an exciting thing,” Dhein said.

While a virtual exhibit is not something Dhein ever thought of doing, she knew it was needed for so many in the community.

“It needed to be done in order to perpetuate the culture center. It needed to be done to perpetuate all these people who love art and love going to art exhibits and love going to art classes. It needed to be done because we needed something to bring us all together,” Dhein said.

The cultural centers first virtual exhibit put up in April featured art from 45 different artists of all ages. The cultural center is hoping that through the virtual exhibit even more people will be able to connect with the artwork.

