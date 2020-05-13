Virtual CinePoint Media Festival shows off student work

Grab the popcorn and get comfy. The CinePoint Media Festival is alive and right in the comfort of your home.

A snapshot of the opening scene of Date Night by Breanna Schmitt submitted to the 2020 CinePoint Media Festival. (WSAW Photo).

The 7th Annual cinematography festival features 17 different student works from animation to comedy to dance put together throughout the year.

While films are usually featured at the Dreyfus University Theater, giving filmmakers a chance to see their work on the big screen, this year’s festival has been broadcasted on Youtube. While it’s not their usual format, organizers for CinePpoint said they are just happy they can still share the student's work with the community.

"So this year has been odd in thinking about, does the streaming make it smaller? And I don't think it does,” Alex Ingersoll, the Associate Professor of Media Studies said.

Breanna Schmitt, a senior Media Studies student, and filmmaker said the virtual viewing has helped her share he work with more people.

"I'm trying to see it as, see the positives more than the negatives. and I live in Green Bay so anytime I would screen stuff in the past my family wouldn't be able to watch and this time I actually got to view it with my whole family which was really cool. "

This year more than 60 submissions were made. Only a handful were chosen to be screened. You can watch them all on Youtube here, and vote for your top three favorites with the link in the description box.

Voting is open until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.