Violent sex offender, Jeffrey Levasseur, to be placed in Antigo

A convicted sex offender from Forest County, whom the Department of Health Services had a difficult time placing before, is now being placed in Antigo.

Jeffrey Levasseur was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in Minnesota in 1992 and two counts of raping a child in Forest County in 1999.

In 2007, a judge labeled Levasseur a sexually violent person, meaning he is determined by a court to have a mental disorder predisposing him to engage in acts of sexual violence.

Judge Neil Nielsen found he was ready for a secure release from the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston in September, 2016, meaning the state needs to find, pay for, and strictly monitor, including using electronic monitoring, the offender to reintegrate them back into the community.

Last October, he was placed in a home in Crandon.

Last year alone, DHS tried to place Levasseur into the community five different times. Community members stopped those attempts, saying the placement didn't fit within homeowners association rules.