Vino Latte thanks health professionals with free coffee

Vino Latte is making sure all health professionals get a pick me up by offering a free cup of coffee throughout the week. All nurses, doctors or community caregivers of all kinds are welcome to enjoy a complementary 20 oz. drink. They ask that professionals show their work ID validating their place of work.

Sarah Brock, Vino Latte manager said it’s their way of saying thank to health professionals who are putting in extra time at work and can’t quarantine themselves from the coronavirus.

"It's a long day. I could be a long week, a long month it could be a very long period of time for them and you know you really get bogged down in the nitty gritty of what you're doing and hopefully if they have time before or during or after and they can find something that gives them joy. Obviously coffee gives us joy, so hopefully it gives them joy too,” Brock said.

Both the Wausau and Weston locations are participating.