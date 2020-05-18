Vino Latte owners bring wide world of wine from their home to yours

It's been quiet at Vino Latte lately.

"The only reason we're still open is pretty much the wine,” said Ron Glaman, one of the owners of Vino Latte.

“We're a coffee shop, and there are days where we don't sell more than a cup or two of coffee,” said Loreen Glaman, the other owner of the store.

And, while the wine sales keep them going, they can't do tastings in person. So for the last two months, they've done virtual wine tastings on Facebook Live.

"They're not consuming you know drinks and wine and adult beverages at restaurants,” said Ron. “So they're doing it at their homes, and their starved for some interaction. You put those things together, and this works pretty well."

This week's tasting featured a winemaker for the first time, with a local connection. Corey Braunel is an owner of Dusted Valley winery in Washington state, who just so happened to grow up in Marathon.

"It is really cool to have somebody who lived what ten minutes from our Wausau location?” Loreen said. “That's special. It's a connection to the community that is really important to us, too. "

The tastings have been a fun and unique way to both educate customers about the wide world of wine, while also connecting people during these difficult times.

Loreen: "It's not just about the drinking of course, it's about talking, and 'where did this come from?' and 'why is it like this?' and what are you getting from it?” Loreen said. “It's so much more, and the wine-geeky people geek out.”

The virtual tastings will continue after the pandemic is over, but they'll never take the place of in-person tastings at the shop

"We miss our interaction with our customers,” said Loreen. “This is great, being able to talk to them on Facebook is great, but it's not the same thing."

Vino Latte will open back up for dine-in a week from tomorrow with safety measures in place. Monday is also Ron and Loreen’s 18th wedding anniversary, so before they started with the Dusted Valley wines, they popped a bottle of champagne for a toast.