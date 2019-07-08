Village of Whiting addresses coyotes sightings

The village of Whiting says no action will be taken following the report of coyote sightings.

In its July newsletter, village staff reminded residents to not feed the animals or aggravate them. Citing information from the Department of Natural Resources, coyotes are normally calm animals, but any aggressive coyote should be reported to the sheriff’s department.

They also urge anyone that see a coyote while out walking, should not run from the animal, but rather make noise to scare it off.

Sightings have been reported in Whiting, Plover and east of Post Road.

