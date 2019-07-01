Village of Weston celebrates National Parks and Recreation Month during July

The Village of Weston is celebrating Parks and Recreation Month. It's an initiative supported by the National Recreation Park Association (NRPA).

The goal is to raise awareness of the vital impact that parks and recreation has on communities across the U.S. According to the CDC having access to parks and playgrounds can initiate other healthy lifestyle choices. The Weston Director of Parks and Recreation, Shawn Osterbrink, agreed.

"It's a great quality of life thing. If you're just going out for a walk, if you want to use the swimming pool, the skate park, the dog park, we offer a lot of different amenities that range for all age groups."

The village of Weston is home to 7 parks in total and other amenities maintained by the parks department including the Eau Claire River trails, the conservancy area, and one canoe and kayak launch.

The village is preparing for the construction of a 2nd kayak launch. Osterbrink said it should be completed this year.

