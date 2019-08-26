Plover sends out 3 contracted companies and Public Works Department for final storm pick up

The Village of Plover sent out three contracted companies and its own public works department Monday for one last effort to clean up the damage left behind from severe storms that rocked the area July 19 and 20.

The entire sweep of the village is expected to last two weeks. More than a month after the severe storms passed, trees ripped up by their roots, branches, and debris still litter neighborhoods and roadways throughout the village.

Even with a considerable amount of damage left to be collected, Plover Village Administrator Dan Mahoney said crews expect to have an easier time than its first damage collection.

"While there's certain areas that got hit harder that have as much brush and trees that they had out there before, there's many areas that don't need to be picked up this time" he said.

Due to the special pickups, the village has canceled the Fall Curbside Brush Pickup, which was scheduled to begin on Oct. 9. Mahoney said it would have been an overuse of village resources to do the fall brush pickup.

"We have a leaf and brush pick up so we pick up brush twice a year in the Spring and the Fall for yard clean up but this didn't compare to that at all. There was so much more damage."

To be counted in the final storm pick up, officials said to place your debris by the edge of your roadway and it will be taken care of. Only tree branches, tree trunks, and bushes (no root balls) will be collected. Branches and tree trunks are not to exceed 8 feet in length.

If you think your area or neighborhood was missed or skipped or have any more questions about clean up, contact the Public Works Department at 715-345-5257, or the Village of Plover Office at 715-345-5250.