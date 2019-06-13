Village of Plover prepares for flooding after record spring

In March, the Village of Plover suffered major flooding that caught everyone off guard.

"It truly was a historic event. The village hasn't seen anything like this at least in most of the department heads knowledge. That includes our guys who's been here for 40 years, we haven’t seen anything like this," said Plover City Planner Ryan Kernosky.

Not only did Plover see high water levels, but they struggled to drain the water.

"But given that there was four and a half feet of frost on the ground there was nowhere for it to go," Kernosky added.

So now the village is looking into a possible drainage plan, in case flooding occurs again.

"Right now we're looking at the areas that were impacted and the try to figure out where that water came from. Looking at some of the natural drainage ways that the storm water went through and how we can address that," Kernosky explained.

Even though the village might not know what they’re up against next spring, the plan could save money and even someone’s home in tough circumstances.

"It was a historic event, you don't have 87 inches of snowfall, four and a half feet of frost on the ground and rain in such a short period of time. But we have to be prepared for that going forward," Kernosky said.

