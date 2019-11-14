Vilas County deputy and K-9 make a dynamic duo

Amanda Drewsen has been a deputy with the Vilas County Sheriff's Office for three years.

Stitch and Deputy Amanda Drewsen on patrol (WSAW photo)

"The things we encounter as law enforcement officers, it keeps the community safe," she said.

This year, she got a partner in crime fighting. He's a Belgian Malinois named Stitch. But their partnership is something you don't always see.

"To be a female K-9 handler, there isn't a lot of us. We don't see a lot of female officers in general," Drewsen explained.

She said her newest role gave her a challenge to tackle head on and check off one of her goals she gave herself.

"I was really excited, really excited!"

Stitch is two years old. He came over from the Czech Republic to complete his training with Deputy Drewsen.

"He is a sworn law enforcement officer," she added. "Every shift, we are doing some sort of training."

While he is a little smaller than a German Shepherd, Drewsen said what they lack in size, they make up for in speed. "They are going to bite you going 30-35 miles an hour," she explained.

And is greatest asset? His nose.

"He can sniff for drugs. He can look for people, and if he needs to, he can bite them... people who flee from law enforcement, the serious offenses."

His bite skills were demonstrated at Avanti Health and Rehabilitation in Minocqua on Wednesday. Stitch also showed off knowing commands in both Czech and English and drug sniffing.

"He has been so successful, especially in his narcotics work. We've spent so much time training, so when you get to see what your training produces in your dog, it is probably one of the most exciting things."

Pair that with a friendly personality and even a quirky favorite treat of hot dogs, the duo's bond is unbreakable.

And you can be certain, when it's go time, he's ready.

"If there is ever a situation that I end up in where I need to use the dog for handler protection, I have no doubt in my mind that my dog will protect me."

The department's other k-9 is Helo -- most appropriately giving you "Helo and Stitch", which is a play off the movie "Lilo and Stitch". Right now, the department is looking for donations to add a third K-9 to its team.