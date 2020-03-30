Vilas Co. reports 3rd COVID-19 patient had contact with county's other confirmed case

The Vilas County Public Health Department is confirming its third case of COVID‐19.

According to a news release, the individual had close contact with one of the other two positive cases in the county. This individual is currently in isolation.

The health department is contacting individuals with whom the patient had close contact.

“Even though we have an additional known case, we do not consider Vilas County to have community spread of the virus,” stated Laurel Dreger, Health Officer, Vilas County Public Health Department. “The term “community spread” means there is no known source of the disease, such as a recent contact with an infected person or travel from an area with a high number of cases. This is not the case with our most recent confirmation.”

As of Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the state had 1,221 cases of COVID-19.