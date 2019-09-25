Vigil held for victims of Shawano County house explosion

We've learned one man has died form the injuries he suffered in a Shawano County home explosion earlier this week.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office tells us 62 year old Steve Verg died as a result of his injuries in the explosion at his property in the Town of Grant.

As we've reported, Verg was one of four people taken to hospitals by ambulance or helicopter after the explosion on Monday evening.

The conditions of the three other men injured are unknown at this time and no names are being released.

Wednesday night community members came together for a prayer service at the Zion & Peace Lutheran Church in Caroline where Verg attended.

While cameras were not allowed inside the church, we're told the vigil was rather emotional with a large number of family members and friends attending.

Rev. Craig Nehring said, "I think they are still in shock. They, nothing like this has happened, at least as far as I know, and I think especially since they're still, the three of them are still in recovery it's just not knowing what to do, what to say."

The vigil lasted about 45 minutes and included both songs and prayers.

Gene Mehlberg is a third cousin to Verg. He said, "Life has to go on, and we just deal with things as they come,' adding "He was in the construction business, building houses and such, and so on and so forth and well, he plows, well he had a snow plowing business too, while he plowed the church yard too among other places and well, he was just good all around guy."

Nehring said,"You know, little communities like this are family. Everyone knows everybody, most people are related to everybody and that's what they do, turn to everybody."

Action 2 News did reach out to the Verg family.

They tell us, they're still in the process of planning services and just too devastated right now to speak on camera.

