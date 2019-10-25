Vietnam veteran opens up about war experience during Honor Flight trip

Speaking from first-hand experience, there’s not a lot of time to rest on a Never Forgotten Honor Flight Mission. There’s a lot to get to and only so many hours of daylight to do it! Yet, when I saw Rick Thoma sitting on a bench alone, I couldn't help but sit down and spark a conversation. I’m glad I did.

Rick is a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam era. He shared how the emotions brought forth from the Honor Flight trip were powerful. Both the good and the bad.

First, we talked about the good.

“When I was in Vietnam, I extended my tour and got to see the Bob Hope show twice,” said an elated Rick. “That was pretty awesome.”

A Wisconsin native, he went on to talk about his first Christmas experience without snow.

“There was no snow, it was probably 55 degrees,” added Rick. “I was eating watermelon instead of turkey or something like that.”

We both had a laugh. It was then that I was fortunate enough to have Rick open up about some of the memories that tend to be pushed deep down, after asking him about his visit to “The Wall” at the Vietnam War Memorial, and if it had provided him with a sense of closure.

“You know, it kind of is,” said Rick. “I lost a classmate and his name is on the wall. It makes you think through the years and everything. That’s a part of life. Nothing you can do about it.”

A mixture of emotions, but an experience that Rick encourages every veteran to try and be a part of.

“I would say they should think about it,” Rick said of the veterans who have yet to sign up for an Honor Flight. “This is quite the trip. We’re here for just a day but it’s worth it. I had to wait two-and-a-half years on the waiting list, but it was worth the wait.”