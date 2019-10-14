Vietnam veteran announces run for Congress in 7th district

Vietnam veteran Lawrence Dale has announced his run for Congress in the WI 7th Congressional District special election on the Democratic ticket.

In a press release Dale said he will focus on bringing jobs to the district, securing universal healthcare, protecting natural resources and fighting climate change.

"I am running because this is a critical time in our nation's history. The policies of the Trump Administration are endangering our democracy and the principals upon which our country was founded. We must defeat the Trump Administration and its corruption at the polls in this special election and again in November and restore the strength of our democratic institutions".

Lawrence has a Masters degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from the University of Oregon. NewsChannel 7 will update this story after a press conference planned for this morning.