Video doorbell company Ring partners with more than 400 US law enforcement agencies

The video doorbell company Ring has announced it’s working with more than 400 law enforcement agencies to make it easier for authorities to access user videos.

A “smart” doorbell from Ring has a camera pointed outside the front door. It sends a push alert and video to a resident’s cellphone when there is movement on the camera.

The company says police will be able to request video recordings to help with active investigations.

Ring says users can choose whether or not to share the video.

The company says communities and law enforcement working together makes neighborhoods safer.

But some privacy advocates are condemning the partnership, saying it threatens to create a 24/7 surveillance program.

Ring is owned by Amazon, and one critic said: “It is essentially a widespread CCTV network in which police and Amazon … have access to cameras across the city on everybody’s front doors.”

