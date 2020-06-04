Victoria's Secret in Wausau Center Mall to close

The Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc, the current owner of the Wausau Center Mall, has learned the Victoria’s Secret location in the mall will not reopen. The store closed during Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order.

According to a press release, Victoria’s Secret will be closing 250 locations across the country. “As we have experienced the changing nature of the retail environment over the years, the Wausau Center Mall continues to change. Tenants, locally owned and national brands, are addressing their business models and making decisions where their resources are best placed in the COVID–19 environment,” said Dave Eckmann, President of WOZ, Inc.

In the near future, WOZ, in collaboration with the City of Wausau and community stakeholders, will develop a comprehensive plan to reposition the Wausau Center Mall property to support the quality of life and long-term economic benefit of the taxpayers of the City of Wausau by maintaining an attractive and vibrant downtown.

