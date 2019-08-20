Victims of deadly Pickerel house fire officially identified

All six victims of the deadly June 25 house fire in Pickerel on County Road DD have been officially identified by the Langlade County Sheriff's Office.

Results from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab show that Amanda Bocek, 37, Raymond Michiel, 32, Nathan Bolding, 7, Johnny R. Bocek, 3, Jazmin R. Michiel, 1, and Zoe Munoz Soto, 11-months all died in the fire.

The sheriff's office is still awaiting the final report from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation into the cause and origin of the fire, although foul play is not suspected.