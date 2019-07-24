Victim of racist attack in Wausau pleads for love

The victim of a racist attack in Wausau is asking the community for help in finding those responsible.

According to the Wausau Police Department, the attack happened on Friday at Oak Island Park.

"I was traumatized. I am having nightmares every single night,” said Sadia Hussein, who was walking through Oak Island park when she was attacked. “I was afraid for my life.”

Hussein says a vehicle driving by pulled alongside her and both the driver and passenger started shouting racial slurs and profanity. Eventually, one of the people in the car threw a cup of water on her face.

“I was scared, I thought that was acid,” said Hussein

The vehicle quickly drove away from the scene and was later spotted by on Thomas Street. Hussein was able to take a quick photo and made a post on social media that went viral.

"We are looking for a vehicle which we believe is a silver Toyota Tundra,” stated Chief Benjamin Bliven with the Wausau Police Department. ‘We believe this vehicle has a temporary Texas plate with the partial numbers of eight and four."

During a press conference at the YWCA on Wednesday morning, local activists and elected officials expressed their disapproval for this type of behavior and asked anyone who may know information regarding the case to come forward.

“I cannot stress enough that this should not have happened and for that, I am very embarrassed and very sadden that it did,” said Mayor Robert Mielke.

Hussein tells NewsChannel 7 that although this was a scary situation, she will not be afraid to stand up for others in the face of racism. She’s asking the community to publicly talk about race and racism so that everyone feels accepted.

If you have information about this incident or vehicle please leave a message for Officer Lee at 715-261-7994.