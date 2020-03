The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department has identified a woman that died as result of a snowmobile crash as Amanda Marie Thacker, 30.

Investigators said the Eagle River woman was snowmobiling on March 18 just after midnight when she crash in a wooded area near Korth Lake, in Lincoln Township.

Thacker was taken to Eagle River Memorial Hospital and was later airlifted to a Wausau Hospital.

She died of her injuries the following day.