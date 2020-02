The victim of a road-rage murder incident in Iola has been identified as Bradley Trinwith.

He was stabbed on January 26 during a confrontation.

23-year-old Tyler Knutson is facing charges for first-degree intentional homicide.

His family says he acted in self-defense.

Court documents say both men were passengers in two cars that nearly crashed outside a bar.

They got in a fight at a home, where Knutson allegedly stabbed Trinwith in the neck.