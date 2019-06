The 38-year-old Friendship man killed as result of a traffic crash May 29 has been identified as Brian Bressinger Jr.

Investigators said Bressinger was driving north on 13th Drive when he struck a ditch and went airborne. Bressinger was ejected. Life-saving measures were not successful.

The crash happened on 13th Drive near Cypress Lane in the town of Preston around 8 p.m.

According to a news release, speed was a factor in the crash.