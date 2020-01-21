Vice President Pence coming to Madison next week

Vice President Mike Pence plans to travel to Madison next week to participate in a school choice event.

He will arrive on Tuesday, January 28, according to a statement released by his office. The visit is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

Pence is expected to speak at the Wisconsin School Choice Showcase, which has been organized by Hispanics for School Choice.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Vice President of the United States to celebrate school choice with students, parents, and school leaders," Executive Vice President of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty CJ Szafir said.

The Institute is co-sponsoring the event.

"Unlike Governor Tony Evers, the Trump Administration is willing to stand with anyone who will fight to ensure every child has access to a high quality school,” he added.

Few details about the Pence's visit have been released at this time, with the Vice President's Office promising more information at a later date.