Vice President Mike Pence to visit Wisconsin

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Wisconsin on Tuesday. His office announced Monday, he will travel to Milwaukee.

Pence will be joined by Secretary Betsy DeVos and participate in a school choice round table at Waukesha STEM Academy. Afterward, the Vice President will deliver remarks at the Faith In America Event. Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker will also be speaking during the pre-program.

Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are expected to be released soon.

Pence's visit comes two days before President Donald Trump is ex[ected to be in Marinette for a tour of the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard. That will mark Trump’s first visit to Wisconsin since January, when he held a rally in Milwaukee.

Pence was last in Wisconsin in April for a tour of GE Healthcare, where he touted the company’s work to build ventilators to treat patients with COVID-19. Pence was also in Wisconsin for a school choice rally in the state Capitol in January. He also joined Trump for the Milwaukee rally.

Wisconsin is a key battleground state. Trump carried it by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016 and polls show him to be in a tight race with Democrat Joe Biden this year.