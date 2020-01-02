Viaduct in Marshfield back open after a crash Thursday, could close again

A Marshfield viaduct was closed Thursday after a one-vehicle crash, according to the Marshfield Police Department's Facebook page.

The viaduct near Lincoln Avenue, McMillian Street. and West Veterans Parkway was temporarily closed at 6:07 P.M. after a box truck tried to go under the viaduct, but became stuck.

A lieutenant with Marshfield Police tells NewsChannel 7 the viaduct later reopened at 6:37 p.m., but officers could close it later Thursday night to allow crews from Canadian National to assess the viaduct and make sure it is still safe for the trains to use the viaduct.

Both passengers in the truck are ok.

A viaduct is a type of bridge that generally is used for railroad tracks, but can also be used for road traffic.

