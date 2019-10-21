Veterans take off for the 38th Never Forgotten Honors Flight

More than 100 local veterans are in Washington D.C. for the 38th Never Forgotten Honor Flight. This year the veterans consist of four Korean War veterans and 106 Vietnam veterans. The group left early Monday morning. During the trip they will visit multiple memorials to honor their services. This includes the Korean, Vietnam and Lincoln Memorials. Before takeoff Michael Klement, a Vietnam veteran said the people could not be nicer to travel with.

“Everybody is happy smiling, shaking our hands, grabbing our arms and it’s just wonderful,” Klement said.

The flight will return at 10 p.m. on Monday. All are welcome to join in on the welcome home ceremony at the Central Wisconsin Airport. The Honor’s Flight asks that you arrive at 8:30 if you plan to welcome the veteran’s home.

Newschannel 7’s Emerson Lehmann will join them every step of the way and bringing you in-depth coverage of their stories throughout the week.

