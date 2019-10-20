Veterans prepare for 38th Never Forgotten Honor Flight

Veterans and their families are preparing for the 38th Never Forgotten Honor Flight, taking off Monday morning.

They gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rib Mountain to get excited for the flight to Washington, D.C., where veterans, along with their guardians, will see the memorials dedicated in their honor and get a chance to share their stories of service.

"Most of them have waited two to three years for their name to finally come to the top of the wait list and for them to get on their trip of a lifetime, so it's pretty exciting. It's a time of healing in many ways," said Mike Thompson, the president and co-founder of Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

The organization is dedicated to providing veterans with a sense of closure. That journey will begin tomorrow before sunrise when they board their flight.

Newschannel 7’s Emerson Lehmann will join them every step of the way and bringing you in-depth coverage of their stories throughout the week.