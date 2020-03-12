Veterans, officials remain optimistic following Honor Flight postponement

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight scheduled for April 20 has been grounded, postponed until September 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and throughout the world.

Never Forgotten Honor Flight hat on Mission #38 (WSAW photo)

Larry Gorski and Terry Wadinski are two veterans from the Vietnam era scheduled to go on the flight. They’re remaining optimistic about the trip even though they’ll have to wait a few extra months.

“If this is what has to happen in order to be cautious about the epidemic that’s going on, we need to do it,” said Gorski. “I’ve been out of service for 51 years, five months isn’t going to change very much.”

Wadinski agrees with his friend.

“September will be good,” Wadinski said. “I’m just thankful that they are giving us this opportunity. It’s going to be a real good experience.”

The decision to postpone all April flights was made Wednesday by the Board of Honor Flight Network.

The board released a letter saying:

“We value the health and safety of our veterans, their guardians, and everyone who supports the Honor Flight trips above all else. The decision to suspend all Honor Flight travel has not been made lightly, and the Board has taken the firm position that all trips scheduled through April 30 must be postponed. Any hub that moves forward with a trip in contravention of this Board mandate will be immediately terminated from the Honor Flight Network. No exceptions will be made.”

Mike Thompson is the president and co-founder of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. Thursday night, he joined other volunteers and board members in calling the 110 veterans set to travel on the flight, letting them know that it would be postponed until the fall.

“It is important that we talk personally with the vets,” Thompson explained. “We want to make sure our veterans are healthy and taken care of in a safe manner.”

Thompson says that right now, the only trip to be postponed is the April flight. Should the situation involving COVID-19 not improve, the May flight would be the next to be postponed. Thompson says that flight would take the October flight’s spot if that were the case.

For more information on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, visit their website here.