Veterans invited to watch Packers game at Salute to Service Party

Area veterans are invited to watch the Green Bay Packers game together at a party in their honor Sunday.

Courtesy: MGN

"Giving back to the community is important to me," Cathy Kohlbeck says.

As a mortgage loan officer, Kohlbeck found a way to do just that four years ago. She founded the non-profit Houses of Honor program, which connects veterans with companies offering discounts tied to home ownership.

"We go all the way from a heating and cooling company to a painter to a financial adviser, real estate agent, a mortgage person, so we kind of have that whole spectrum."

But Kohlbeck didn't stop there. Sunday afternoon at the Green Bay Distillery, from 2 to 7 p.m., Houses of Honor will oversee the 4th annual Salute to Service Party.

"Last year we had 150 people and we raised $5,600 for local veterans, and those proceeds went back to the American Legion," Kohlbeck says.

The free party for veterans includes a silent auction and raffles. The first 200 guests will receive a gift bag.

Attending the party this year and posing for pictures with vets is 12-year-old Vinny "The Army Guy" Retzlaff, who's joined the cause to pay tribute to area vets.

"Having the veterans face smile and laugh, I really like that," Vinny said, "and I know some veterans are disabled and they can't do that much, so if I can raise money for them maybe they can get crutches that maybe they couldn't get before."

With veterans in her family, Kohlbeck says her appreciation for their service and sacrifice grows as she's grown older.

She's calling on all area veterans and their families to come join the party -- at no cost -- on Sunday.

"Veterans, we want you guys to come so we can say thank you," Kohlbeck says. "That's what this party is about. We're saluting them. We're saying thank you for your service, come and have a good time, watch the Packer game, have some food, win some prizes."