Vehicle reported stolen in Wausau recovered after California car chase

A vehicle reported stolen by a Wausau car rental company June 5th has been recovered by law enforcement in California, but not without some difficulty.

The vehicle was rented at Enterprise Rent-A-Car by Miguel Aldrete.

Wausau Police received a tip from law enforcement in Minnesota that a man had been traveling around the Midwest committing several fraudulent credit card purchases, using a vehicle rented from the Enterprise facility.

The Wausau Police Department then contacted the Enterprise facility, who confirmed that the car had not been returned and that the rental agreement had expired.

“Officers identified that the vehicle at that time could be reported stolen, said Deputy Chief Mike Barnes of the Wausau Police Department.

“The vehicle was then entered as ‘Stolen’ nationwide.”

California law enforcement was able to use the nationwide database to track the vehicle, and when trying to make contact with the subject, the man fled, first on foot, and then to the vehicle, leading police on a pursuit through southern California.

“California Highway Patrol had contact with that vehicle last night, took the operator into custody and recovered that stolen vehicle,” added Barnes.

He says that this is an example of the system in place working how it is designed to.

“I think the system worked the way that it is supposed to work."

Barnes added, “It works this way regularly. When our officers interact with a vehicle that comes up stolen out of another state, we take appropriate action and that is exactly what California did.”

