Vehicle destroyed by fire on Marathon Co. highway

Fire destroyed a vehicle and forced a lane closure on WIS 29 near Marathon for more than an hour Thursday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived just after 1:30 pm. the vehicle was engulfed with flames. All occupants got out of the vehicle safely.

The driver told firefighters she smelled something burning and pulled over on the shoulder of the road before the vehicle burst into flames, according to Marathon Fire Chief Mike Tylinski.

An electrical issues is believed to be the cause.

The right lane of westbound WIS 29 at County Road O reopened just before 3 p.m.