Varsho family waiting for baseball to return

Both Gary and Daulton Varsho were in Arizona when Spring Training was shut down in March.

"I kind of waited for Dalton,” said Gary. “He had to make a decision to come home, to stay, whether to stay for two weeks."

Eventually, both made it home to Central Wisconsin, where they've tried to take advantage of the freed-up schedule.

"Understanding his swing more,” says Gary. “Because we have time, we're not crunched into an offseason."

Gary, a scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates, is also using the pandemic to help advance his career.

“Actually learning how to use the technology more than just sitting at a ballgame and saying ‘ok this guy is this and this guy is that,’” Gary says on what he’s learned during the pandemic. “So, it's actually been very rewarding for me to look at video."

Father and son have put in plenty of work together in their batting cage at home, and luckily, Daulton has a few other pro players from the greater Marshfield area to train with.

"Daulton and Jordan (Zimmermann) along with Elliot Ashbeck who also lives in Marshfield who's with the Padres. They've been kind of throwing bullpens, and Jordan and Daulton have this routine down."

Daulton is one of the Diamondbacks top prospects, and one of the top catching prospects across baseball. With the possibility of expanded rosters if baseball returns, he could make his big-league debut sooner than expected.

"I don't know how this is all going to play out, but he's going to be one of the taxi squad members,” said Gary. “He has an opportunity to possibly be in the big leagues, maybe this year."

But before that, for two men who are used to life on the road all year, being home with family for the last few months, has been the silver lining in the absence of baseball.

"Our lifestyle has been very hectic for a long time,” says Gary. “But this has been a lot more fun. And being able to be around and laugh and giggle, and you know what? We see each other in the morning and have breakfast, so I think there's some reward to that."

It’s safe to say that sports are the Varsho’s family business. One of Daulton’s sisters, Andie, is an athletic director at a high school in Evansville, Indiana. His other sister, Taylor, is the head coach of Marshfield’s girl’s basketball team.