Vaping tax goes into effect in Wisconsin

Starting today the Wisconsin Department of Revenue will begin collecting an excise tax on vapor products sold in the state. The tax rate is 5 cents per milliliter of liquid or other substance heated to produce vapor for inhalation, regardless if it contains nicotine.

The tax applies to businesses that do the following:

-Sell and ship from outside Wisconsin untaxed vapor products to retailers in Wisconsin.

-Sell and ship from outside Wisconsin untaxed vapor products to consumers in Wisconsin.

-Manufacture vapor products in Wisconsin for sale in Wisconsin.

The tax needs to be payed after receiving the untaxed vapor product in Wisconsin.

Vapor products are defined as noncombustible substances that produce vapor or aerosol meant for inhalation.

The state estimates the tax could result in about $2.3 million for the 2020 fiscal year and about $3.2 million for the 2021 fiscal year.