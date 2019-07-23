Vandals cause extensive damage to buildings at Wausau botanical garden

Staff a Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau say vandals caused extensive damage Monday.

A Facebook post states, Yesterday three of our buildings were broken in to. They took an axe to windows and walls, sprayed fire extinguisher over equipment in our garage and basement storing our supplies for our education programs and broke and smashed anything of value. Most of the damage happened at our newly acquired building that had just been renovated.

Monk Botanical Gardens is a nearly 30-acre park with themed areas such as a meditation garden, extensive trails and a treehouse.

Staff said the suspects sprayed fire extinguisher. The items can now not be used until they are professionally cleaned.

“We have several weeks left of our summer camp program, half a dozen field trips booked and a variety of other classes, programs and events scheduled. We need supplies and equipment to run these programs. We cannot let these vandals stop us from providing great programs and a wonderful garden,” the post concluded.

The garden is located at 1800 N 1st Ave. in Wausau.

Donations can be made through their Facebook page. As of Tuesday morning, $1,200 had been raised.

