Vandalism to buoys is a growing issue on the Wisconsin River

A growing issue on Lake Dubay is driving volunteers and the company that supplies buoys to the edge.

"This is an event we do twice a year we put the buoys in and take them out here in the fall. We have been doing that since the mid 1980s," explained Kerry Brimmer, a volunteer with the Lake DuBay Lions Club.

A group of volunteers from the Lake DuBay Lions Club donates their time and equipment to ensure boaters know where it is safe to be on the water. "It's a muddy job but it really helps out people who don't know the river very well," said Brimmer.

Over the past few years damage to buoys has increased. Just this year they had to replace 6 of the 30 buoys out on the water which is a record number for them.

Brimmer says some is just by accident but a lot of buoys that they have to replace, the damage was done intentionally. "The river has become really much more popular and with that we have seen an increase in vandalism to the buoys."

The buoys don't have to be out in the water at all. They are purchased by the Consolidated Water Power Company which owns the dam.

Brimmer fears with more damage occurring the company may not want to replace them anymore. "They do and they continue to do it but we don't want to push them where they might consider not marking the channel anymore."

The group will continue to volunteer their efforts as long as there are buoys out there.

If you see anyone damaging buoys please contact the Marathon County Sheriff's Office or the Department of Natural Resources.