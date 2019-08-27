Vaccination rates drop slightly for school age children

The state Department of Health Services says a 95-percent immunization rate is usually enough to protect medically vulnerable people. Right now Wisconsin is about 6 percent below that with an 89 percent vaccination rate.

Specifically at school districts Wausau School District has a 94.2 percent rate while the Stevens Point Area Public School District has a 95.1 percent rate. D.C. Everest School District did not have any numbers to report after missing the reporting deadline last year.

"Minimum requirements was at 91.9 percent and almost 92 percent of kids in schools have met that requirement. Within Marathon County schools are over 90-percent," explained Becky Mroczenski, Communicable Disease Manager of the Marathon County Health Department.

The percentage of students with a personal conviction waiver that have waived one or more of the vaccines has increased by about 4 percent since 1997. While the number of students with religious or medical waivers has remained relatively constant. Only .1 percent of students have had all immunizations waived last year.

These vaccines do cover a lot of diseases.

Governor Evers weighed in with a tweet saying vaccines are the best defense against diseases. The Health Department agrees and says the best way to stay safe is to stay up-to-date on all vaccines.

