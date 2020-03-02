VA asks for birthday cards to make King veteran's 100th birthday special

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is asking for help making a 100th birthday special.

They’re asking for birthday cards to be sent to Sgt. Florence Domokos. Her birthday is March 4, but cards will be collected all month.

Sgt. Domokos was an enemy plane spotter and served in various clerical positions during WWII. She is a native of Carrollville in Milwaukee County.

Birthday cards and greetings can be sent to:

Sgt. Florence Domokos

Wisconsin Veterans Home-Ainsworth Hall

N2665 County Road QQ

King, WI 54946

