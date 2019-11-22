Utah Jazz arena evacuated postgame due to suspicious package

About 15 minutes after the end of an NBA game, the Utah Jazz’s home arena has been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

Most fans had already left the building Friday night following Utah’s 113-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors when players, coaches and reporters were instructed to leave Vivint Smart Home Arena immediately.

Not long after both coaches finished answering postgame questions from the media, a spokesman for the Jazz told reporters to exit the building due to the suspicious package. Outside, they were instructed by security to leave the premises.

Utah players quickly headed for their cars in the parking lot — center Rudy Gobert was still in uniform as he left. Warriors players boarded their team bus.

Salt Lake City police Lt. Carlos Valencia says the suspicious package was a shoebox discovered under a table at an eatery in the arena. He says the call came in from a uniformed officer working part-time at the game around 9:30 p.m.

Arena bomb dogs went near the package and “got a hit on it,” Valencia said.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.